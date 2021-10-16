Stalin inaugurates special medical camp at Kolathur

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today inaugurated a special camp under the ‘Varumun Kaapom’ scheme at the Corporation boys higher secondary school in Kolathur.

A statement said 35 doctors along with 60 nurses, three pharmacists, 20 medical staff and four technicians will be part of the camp.

‘More than 2,000 people will be benefitted by this camp. Similar camps will be conducted in all the zones of the Chennai Corporation by the end of this month,’ the statement added.

An exhibition of various treatments offered at hospitals was also inaugurated by part of the camp.

Health Minister Ma Subamanian, HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu, MP Kalanithi Veerasamy, MLAs Thayagam Kavi, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and senior officials were also present.

The ‘Varumun Kaapom’ was relaunched by Stalin in Salem in September. The CM said 1,250 medical camps would be held under this scheme in the State.