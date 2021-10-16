Tamilnadu posts 1,233 Covid cases, 160 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 1,233 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 26,85,874.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 160 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,52,617.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 90 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 31 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 58 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 22 and 136 new cases, respectively. 13 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 35,884.

On the positive side, 1,434 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 26,34,968.