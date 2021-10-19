AB reopens its outlet shut due to pandemic

Chennai: The Covid-19 pandemic forced Absolute Barbecues to shut down its restaurant at Vivara Mall on OMR for some time. And now, it has reoepned the outlet in a new look and with more offerings.

‘The 2.0 avatar of AB’s Navalur comes up with a brand new look and feel, kids playing area, live music, and also added foods to satisfy the local taste buds. The restaurant serving different types of biryani and local popular food along with their very best arrays of bar-b-ques,’ a release said.

‘AB’s practices all health, hygiene doable & government guidelines at all the restaurants where all restaurant employees are fully vaccinated and follow all safety measures while dealing with a customer,’ it added.