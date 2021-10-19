British Council seeks more Indo-UK collaborations

Chennai: British Council, the United Kingdom’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, has announced India-UK Together 2022 – a programme that aims to boost India-UK creative collaborations.

The programme marks India’s 75th anniversary of Independence and promotes opportunities to co-develop cross-cultural creative collaborations, skills and knowledge exchange and new artistic work. It takes forward

British Council’s commitment to strengthen bilateral relationships between the two nations through greater artistic collaborations and cultural exchange.

According to a statement, India-UK Together 2022 is an open call worth Rs 25 million that invites artists in both countries to jointly submit creative proposals. The call promotes mutual and equitable collaboration between emerging and established organisations, festivals and institutions in India and the UK.