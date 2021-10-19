Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: Fresh Covid-19 cases in Tamilnadu have declined to 1,192 from 1,218 on Sunday to take the total tally in the State to 26,88,284.

The number of recovered patients has gone up to 26,37,802 with the discharge of 1,423 persons. In Chennai, 150 fresh infections were identified and 166 persons were discharged. As many as 1,774 patients are under treatment.

The 13 deaths reported took the cumulative toll to 35,912, and total cases rose to 26.8 lakh. After discharging 1,423 people from the state registry, there were 14,570 people still under treatment on Monday.

After about 1,28,313 people getting tested for the virus on Sunday, the overall TPR in Tamilnadu stood at 0.9 per cent. While Chennai recorded a TPR of 0.8 per cent, Thanjavur had the highest 1.7 per cent of positivity rate in the district.

On Monday, 3,18,571 people (94,201 on Sunday) were vaccinated to take total number of doses to 5,10,80,004, according to State Health Department data.