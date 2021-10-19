DilSeDiwali to add more flavour to festival

Chennai: #DilSeDiwali, a celebration of unique moments with loved ones, sparked by the joy of dressing up in gorgeous festive wear, has been launched by Lifestyle.

‘Young, vibrant, and engaging, the film is a continuation of the brand’s ‘Dil Se Diwali’ campaign. It depicts a beautiful story about the joy of dressing up and wearing festive finest that makes it a memorable Diwali, with Lifestyle’s prices enabling that journey and a beautiful moment between the couple. The campaign attempts to bring this moment alive with a memorable song,’ it said in a statement.

‘The colourful and stylish collection showcased in the film makes it a delight to watch, making customers get a glimpse of the range that they can shop for at amazing price points,’ it added.