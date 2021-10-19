‘Gati Shakti will increase India’s competitiveness’

Chennai: The Gati Shakti National Master Plan introduced by the Prime Minister, for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects is an excellent initiative, said RaviChandran Purushothaman, president of Danfoss India.

‘This initiative will improve coordination by bringing together the various arms towards a common holistic goal/vision. The ambitious Rs 100 lakh crore budget will fast-track economic growth and enhance India’s global competitiveness through next-generation infrastructure and establish seamless multi-modal connectivity,’ he said in a statement.