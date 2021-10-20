Audi India opens bookings for Q5

Chennai: German luxury car manufacturer Audi has commenced bookings for the new Q5 in India.

According to the company, Audi Q5 combines a sporty character with excellent everyday usability, and comes with a wide array of infotainment and assistance options.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India said, ‘we have opened bookings for our strong addition to Audi’s successful Q family in India – the Audi Q5. This will be our ninth product launch for 2021 and we couldn’t be more happy about our progress for the year. The new Audi Q5 is a perfect blend of features, comfort and practicality in its segment.’