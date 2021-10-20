Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: Tamilnadu has recorded 1,179 fresh Covid-19 cases. Chennai and Coimbatore continued to see a rise in cases. While Chennai accounted for 156 cases, Coimbatore saw 127.

The sharpest increase, however, was reported by Chengalpet, where fresh cases went up to 98 compared to 87 on Monday.

At least 23 districts reported fewer than 20 cases each, among these nine of them reported cases in single digits. While Virudhunagar reported three cases, Tenkasi and Ariyalur followed with four and five new cases each.

The active cases remain at 1,771 and the total cases have mounted to 5,53,079, while the total recoveries, including 159 discharged today, stand at 5,42,778, a bulletin said.