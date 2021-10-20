Editorial: Paris corner

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said India’s efforts in mainstreaming sustainability and reducing carbon footprint should inspire countries across the world. He also said that India is the only G20 nation well on track to achieve the goals mentioned under the Paris Agreement.

Speaking at ‘Schneider Innovation India summit 2021’ virtually, Kant said India introduced the faster adoption of electric mobility policy which is facilitating India’s transition to clean mobility. ‘Our efforts in mainstreaming sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint should inspire countries across the world,’ he added.

According to Kant, when ‘we talk of sustainability, and a future which is cleaner and greener, one cannot ignore the dangers posed by climate change’. He further said: ‘India is not responsible for the situation. In fact, India is one of the only G20 countries well on track to achieve its nationally determined contributions.’

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s first major scientific assessment since 2014 shows an unequivocally that global warming is unfolding more quickly than feared and that humanity is almost entirely to blame. Pointing out that independent studies rate India’s efforts highly compliant with the requirements under UNFCCC Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement, he said, ‘A coalition of 14 global think tanks has rated that India is the only G20 that has 1.5 degrees C compliant policies.’

As per the Paris agreement, the goal is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. Kant also said that India for the first time has been ranked amongst the top 10 countries in the climate change performance index.

The Niti Aayog CEO said when it comes to roads, a sector which contributes to 90 per cent of emissions from the transport sector, India is moving towards electric mobility rapidly.

Stating that 2021 has been a defining milestone for the startup ecosystem in India, he said at an average three startups are turning unicorns every single month. Duing this transformation, the industry should also strive to maintain sustainability and become greener.