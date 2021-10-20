EPS meets Governor, files complaint against DMK govt

Chennai: AIADMK joint coordinator and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami today met Governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan and requested him to ensure that the urban local body polls are conducted in a fair manner.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, he said, ‘We have handed over a petition about the malpractices carried out by the ruling party during the recently concluded rural local body elections. The local body polls were not conducted in a fair manner. Officials did not take action against the complaints given by the opposition parties. So we have requested the Governor to ensure that at least the urban local body polls are conducted in a fair manner.’

He demanded a probe into rural civic elections. Palaniswami also said the properties of the former Ministers are being raided due to vengeance. He added that ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala does not have connection with party anymore.

It may be noted that Sasikala had recently visited the memorial of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and also hoisted AIADMK flag and unveiled a plaque identifying herself as the general secretary of the party at MGR memorial house in the city.