Godrej & Boyce adopts ‘ambitious’ ESG goals

Chennai: Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of Godrej Group, has announced its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals along with the investment targets for the next 10 years.

Jamshyd N Godrej, chairman and managing director of Godrej & Boyce provided an overview of the company’s ESG strategy, key initiatives, focus areas, impact and its goals, moving forward.

Over the last ten years, Godrej & Boyce said it has invested more than Rs 500 crore towards its ESG initiatives. These initiatives are a part of the company’s Good & Green vision which is aligned to the UN’s Sustainable Developmental Goals and was launched by the organisation over a decade ago, it said.