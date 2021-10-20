Jeep India launches ‘Mission One Earth’

Chennai: Jeep India has announced the launch of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative called ‘Mission One Earth’. This initiative, through various programs, will encourage Jeep customers and community to enjoy adventures responsibly, the company said.

This year, Mission One Earth was integrated with Jeep India’s annual customer drive experience, Legendary Jeep Trails.

GE to supply wind turbines for JSW Energy’s projects

GE Renewable Energy has received an order from JSW Energy, one of India’s leading power companies, to supply 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for their upcoming wind farms in Tamilnadu.

A press note said the turbines will produce enough green energy to meet the annual electricity requirements of more than 2.1 million households in the country.

Y3s unveiled with 5000mAh Battery

Vivo has announced the launch of Y3s in India, latest addition to Y-series. Priced at Rs 9,490 for the 2GB+32GB storage variant (expandable upto 1TB), the Y3s will be available for purchase in three colour options- Pearl White, Mint Green and Starry Blue.

According to Nipun Marya, director- Brand Strategy, ‘The Y3s caters to the consumers who are on the look out for a device with a bigger battery and bigger display, all at an affordable price point.’

Lendingkart gives $1 bn loans to 1.3 lakh MSMEs

Lendingkart, a financial technology company, has announced disbursement of loans worth $ 1 billion empowering 1.3 lakh MSMEs across India since the commencement of its operations.

Lendingkart said its digital orientation, evaluation, servicing, and technological capabilities has enabled credit access to over a million MSMEs.