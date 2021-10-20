LIC Mutual Fund to launch Balanced Advantage Fund

Coimbatore: LIC Mutual Fund has announced the launch of LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund, an open-ended Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund, which would invest across equity and debt and money market instruments using several parameters like valuation and earning drivers.

The Investment Strategy for LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund, essentially a hybrid scheme, would be uniquely driven by ‘Fundamental Driven Mathematical Model’, the company said.

Explaining the dynamics of this model-based unique investment approach for the new fund offer in LIC MF BAF, Dinesh Pangtey, CEO, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd said: ‘Bond yields, in a way, represent the opportunity cost of investing in equities and perception of risk appetite. We at LIC MF would be using this inverse relationship between equity and debt in LICMF BAF for switching from equity to debt and vice versa, based on Fundamental Driven Mathematical Model.’