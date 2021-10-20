Madras HC refuses to stay temple priests’ appointments

Chennai: Madras High Court today refused to issue a stay order on the new rules framed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department for the appointment of priests.

According to the new rules framed by the department only those who have completed three years of training and are between 18 and 35 years of age can be appointed as temple priests. A petition was filed against this by T R Ramesh.

Hearing the petition Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Judge Adikesavalu has refused to stay an interim stay on the order.

However, the Judges mentioned that the final appointments will be made based on the final verdict of the Court.

The Court also said that appointments should not be made by flouting the Agama Sastra and has asked the State government to respond within four weeks. The case has been postponed for seven weeks.

Meanwhile, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has asked the government and DMK to respond for making promises about abolition of NEET. Hearing a petition filed by Vettrivel from Rameswaram, the Court has also asked the National Testing Agency to respond on the petition.