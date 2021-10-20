Next installment of Special Ops Universe ready

After the success of the espionage thriller Special Ops, Disney Hotstar and Friday Storytellers present an all-new exciting extension to the shows universe with Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.

Helmed by master storyteller and director Neeraj Pandey of Friday Storytellers, along with Shivam Nair the compelling narrative of this first of its kind prequel series will take the audiences back in time to unravel the formative years of agent Himmat Singh. He will be seen wading his way through the dark alleys of politics, red-tapism and honey trapping in this action-packed installment.

While the superbly talented and the much acclaimed actor, Kay Kay Menon, reprises the role of Himmat Singh in the series. Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, KP Mukherjee, Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Vijay Vikram Singh, Santanu Ghatak will also be seen playing pivotal roles in this mini-series.

The prequel from the Special Ops universe Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 12 November onwards.

Talking about the upcoming season, creator and director Neeraj Pandey said, Special Ops has managed to create a space in the hearts of audiences as each character’s story became an intense driving point in the series. But one character that massively stood out for fans was Himmat Singh. With Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, we wanted to build the Universe of Special Ops and give fans of our show a glimpse of the making of their favourite R&AW agent. Viewers will see what made Himmat Singh the man they loved in the first installment.