Oh Mana Pennae is an engaging fare, says Harish Kalyan

Oh Manapenne starring Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar is all set to release 22October 22 on Disney Hotstar.

Produced by A Studios Koneru Sathyanarayana & Ramesh Varma Penmetsa and A Havish Production, Production by SP Cinemas, Agency Partner Kwan South, Oh Manapenne will be released by Madhav Media and Third Eye Entertainment

Oh Manapenne starring Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar, directed by Kaarthikk Sundar in the lead roles, is a remake of Telugu hit Elli Chooplu.

Harish Kalyan said, ‘Firstly, I would like to thank everyone, who appreciated my performance in the movie Kasada Thapara. I was so much happy after watching the movie Pelli Choopulu and was even curious to see if someone would befittingly look perfect for this movie in Tamil. When I came back from the Bigg Boss House, I was offered this project, following which it got slipped and the chance was yet again received. I felt some strange connection with this movie and was exhilarated working on this project. I am glad that the entire team has done a fabulous job with this movie. On the behalf of this crew, I thank actress Priya Bhavani Shankar to have accepted our offer to be a part of this movie despite her busy schedules with 18 projects. The movie is getting premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 22. It will be an enjoyable movie for the audience. Director Kaarthikk Sundar and I are great friends, and we both wanted to work together on a movie. I am glad that our long-run dream has come true now. All the characters in the movie will be something that everyone will be easily related with. I am confident that the movie got released on a platform like Disney Plus Hotstar will have a better and fabulous reach. My favourite song in the film is Bodhai Kanave. The songs have come out very well. The entire team has done great hard work and we have given our best. We hope everyone will enjoy this movie.’

Priya Bhavani Shankar said, ‘If an artist wholeheartedly works on a project with complete satisfaction, it becomes a successful movie. In this aspect, the entire cast and crew of this movie are happy with the way, Oh Manapenne is shaped up. The film will be reaching audiences in four more days (October 22, 2021). I am so glad and happy to have got an opportunity to do a character like this. It is a character that someone can easily relate to. Usually, almost all my films would offer me a role that accompanies heroes, but I will be confident enough to say that Oh Manapenne belongs to me.’