RBI authorises KVB to collect indirect taxes

Chennai: Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India for collection of indirect taxes on behalf of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

With this, KVB customers will soon be able to pay their indirect taxes (GST, Customs Duty and other Indirect Taxes) through Bank’s multiple channels, the bank said.

B Ramesh Babu, managing director and CEO of the Bank said, ‘Once the integration process is completed with CBIC, our customers should be able to pay their indirect taxes through our Bank. We are happy that we will be in a position to offer this service to our customers’.