Record rains and floods: Uttarakhand cut off

Chennai: The death toll due to the heavy rains in Uttarakhand rose to 46 today, revised figures published by the state government showed. At least 11 people are missing.

Uttarakhand’s Ranikhet and Almora remain cut off from the plains – and the former was today forced to ration fuel for emergency services – for a second consecutive day, after landslides in the Khairna and Garampani areas blocked roads.

Visuals shared by the NDRF show entire sections of what were paved roads covered in mud and rubble, with only the metal barrier offering any indication there is a road buried under the debris.

The lone railway track to Kathgodam station in Nainital district was washed away by the swollen waters of Gaula river on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded as all 12 trains on the route were cancelled. A dozen national and state highways in the district were also blocked due to landslides.