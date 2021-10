Raghava Lawrence’s Rudhran stars Priya Bhavani Shankar as heroine. The film will feature a remastered version of Paadatha Pattellam sung by PB Sreenivas and S Janaki in the 1962 film Veera Thirumagan.

The song has lyrics by the legendary writer Kannadasan. In Rudhran, the song will reportedly be shot in a lavish set, with Sridhar choreographing the dance moves.

Directed by S Kathiresan, who is also producing the film, Rudhran also features Nasser and Poornima Bhagyaraj in supporting roles.