Son kills ex-Deputy Collector in Cuddalore for refusing to give money to buy liquor

Chennai: A 32-year-old alcoholic murdered his father, a retired Deputy Collector, for allegedly refusing to give him money to buy liquor in Cuddalore district.

The shocking incident took place in Aanaikuppam in Cuddalore district. Police arrested Subramanian’s (76) son S Karthik, an unemployed engineering graduate. They also recovered hundreds of empty liquor bottles from his room.

According to police, Karthik is an alcoholic and has previously too gotten into arguments with his father after seeking money to buy drinks. On Monday, they argued over this again and when Subramanian refused to give him money, Karthik allegedly attacked his father using an iron rod, leaving him unconscious.

The murder came to light after Karthik called an agency in the town to supply a freezer box to keep the body of his father. On reaching his house with a freezer box, the agency men found several bleeding injuries on the body and alerted police.