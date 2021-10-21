Drugs case: NCB team at SRK’s house, Ananya Panday summoned

Mumbai: A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team arrived at actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home ‘Mannat’ this afternoon, hours after he visited his son Aryan Khan in jail.

Quoting officials, reports said the NCB team visited SRK’s mansion ‘to complete paperwork’ and not for any searches. Around the same time a team visited SRK’s home, another team of the anti-drugs agency raided the home of actress Ananya Panday. She has been summoned by the NCB for questioning in connection with the Mumbai drugs case.

The Mumbai special court on Wednesday rejected Aryan Khan’s bail plea along with those of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case on 3 October.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan today met his son Aryan Khan for around 16-18 minutes in the Arthur Road prison in the presence of jail authorities. He used the intercom in the meeting section to interact with his son.