Shot in arm, literally, as India crosses 100 crore Covid vaccine doses

New Delhi: India today crossed another significant milestone in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic, as it touched 100 crore Covid vaccinations — including both the first and second doses.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat, and said it was the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister paid a visit to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi to mark the occasion. ‘We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians,’ he tweeted.

‘Congratulations, PM Narendra Modi, the scientists, healthworkers & people of India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from COVID19 and achieve vaccine equity targets,’ tweeted Tedros A Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation.

‘Congratulations #TeamIndia on the stupendous achievement of administering #100crore doses. My appreciation to all our frontline healthcare workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers, Central & state governments for their dedication & hard work in achieving this landmark feat,’ Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said.

‘Congratulations to the people and healthcare workers of India. It’s remarkable to reach 1 billion dose mark for any nation, an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India,’ Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said.

The top five States which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. A series of events have been lined up to celebrate the landmark achievement.

To mark the occasion, Largest Khadi tricolour has been displayed at Red Fort. The Monumental National Flag, which is the world’s largest National Flag made of Khadi fabric, has been conceptualised and prepared by Khadi and Village Industries Commission has been installed at the Red Fort, New Delhi, as India marked its 100-crore vaccination milestone.

In these nearly 40 weeks, India managed to administer 100 crore doses to its population. While in terms of percentage, only about 21 per cent of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, the achievement is a special landmark for the country considering that vaccines for all above 18 years started only on 1 May.

So far, out of the total doses administered, about 29 crore are second doses and over 70 crore are first, Health Ministry data shows.