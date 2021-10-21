Stalin gives appointment orders to staff of HR&CE college in Chennai

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today handed over appointment orders to 11 teaching staffs including assistant professors, librarians and physical education trainers for the Arulmigu Kabaleeshwarar arts and science college started by the HR&CE department in Chennai.

A press release said that the GO to start four arts and science colleges under the HR&CE was passed on 6 October.

‘Following this interview was conducted for various positions in the Arulmigu Kabaleeshwarar arts and science college as per the university rules and nine candidates for the post of assistant professors were selected. Two persons were selected for the posts of librarian and physical education trainer,’ the release added.

The release further said that the Arulmigu Kabaleeshwarar Arts and Science College will be constructed on five acre land.

‘Since the classes will commence during this academic year, the college has been temporarily set up at the Everwin Matriculation School. Application forms for admissions have also begun,’ the release added.