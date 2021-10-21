TN govt prepared to handle rains: Minister

Chennai: Tamilnadu Municipal Administration Minister E V Velu today said that people need not panic about cyclones or rain as the State government is taking all the necessary measures to tackle the northeast monsoon season.

Speaking to mediapersons after carrying out inspections of the various works being carried out ahead of the monsoon season, Velu said, ‘Chief Minister M K Stalin has instructed us to take all possible measures to ensure that Chennai does not face a flood situation like the one which happened in 2015. Stalin is personally carrying out inspections in certain locations. The government has allotted Rs 2012 crore for carrying out permanent flood mitigation works in Chennai and its surrounding areas.’

He also said that a two way stormwater drainage will be constructed for 2.40 km between the Pallavaram and Thoraipakkam stretch.