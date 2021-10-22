Congress leader questions celebrations, says only 21% fully vaccinated

Bengaluru: Even as the government went into celebration mode after India hit the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations mark yesterday, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP and asked why its leaders were celebrating it as an achievement when only about 21 per cent people have been fully vaccinated.

‘1 billion doses’ sounds fancy number but the devil is in the details. Only 29 Cr people out of 139Cr are fully vaccinated, which means only about 21% are fully vaccinated. What are @BJP4India leaders celebrating for? For vaccinating just 21% of the population?’ Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He added: ‘In US – 56% population are fully vaccinated, in China it is 70%, in Canada it is 71%. But India’s fully vaccinated coverage is just 21%. Mr. @narendramodi, let us raise the bar before celebrating!!’

He also said, ‘Only 29 Crore people have got two-doses and 42 Crore have got one dose, leaving 62 Crore without any single dose of vaccine. With just 29 Crore (21 per cent) people fully vaccinated, India’s position is still in danger. Are BJP leaders celebrating India’s vulnerability?’