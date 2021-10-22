John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 to release 25 Nov 

John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 was supposed to clash with Salman Khan-starrer Radhe on May 13. John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 was supposed to clash with Salman Khan-starrer Radhe on May 13.

However, the makers decided to postpone the film to November 26. Now, they have shifted the release date again to November 25.

Sharing the new date, John wrote, #SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas againFireFire #SatyamevaJayate2, trailer out on Monday, 25th October #DivyaKhoslaKumar @MassZaveri @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar (sic).

Satyameva Jayate 2 revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. It stars John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, Anup Soni and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar’s T-Series and Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, and Nikhil Advani’s Emmy Entertainment.