Massive fire at 60-storey building in Mumbai, 1 dead

Mumbai: Fire broke out at a multi-story residential building near the Lalbaug area in South Mumbai’s Parel today afternoon. As many as 12 firefighting teams were at the spot trying to douse the blaze.

The fire has broken out on the 19th-floor Avighna park towers building. At least one person has been reported dead in the incident.

A man holds onto a ledge of a balcony in a desperate attempt to save his life as fire engulfed his flat. Seconds later, he loses grip and falls in a video of the incident that was reported from Mumbai’s Lalbaug area where level-4 fire was reported in the residential building around noon today.

The 30-year-old man was brought dead to the hospital. BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal reached the spot. He ordered a probe into the incident. The fire brigade officials have rescued 26 persons. All of them are safe and no injuries have been reported.