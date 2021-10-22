Mohandas’ shoot completed

Vishnu Vishal has completed shooting for Mohandas. Directed by Kalavu-fame Murali Karthick, Mohandas stars Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead.

Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran is also playing an important role. Shariq Hassan, Lallu, Prakash Raghavan, Poornima Bhagyaraj, and Akshay Radhakrishnan are also part of the cast.

KS Sundaramurthy of Airaa fame is composing the music for the film while Vignesh Rajagopalan has cranked the camera

In the second look poster, Vishnu Vishal was seen carrying a hammer covered with blood.