Review: Oh Manapenne

Oh Manapenne starring Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles, directed by Kaarthikk Sundar, is a remake of Telugu hit Pelli Chooplu.

The filmmaker has tried to stay faithful to the original and made sure the romantic comedy wok well on Tamil audience too.

First thing first. Though its a remake, the story that revolves around a contemporary young boy and a young girl leave an impact with audience. It is simple and a fresh take on mindset of today’s youngsters, their approach towards career, love life and family relationships.

Story revolves around Sruthi (Priya Bhavani Shankar) and Karthik (Harish Kalyan). The latter comes to see Sruthi to wedlock.She isn’t interested since she has dreams of a career and higher education, the jobless guy is excited about his marriage because he gets a huge dowry, and of course the girl is pretty. They get to know each other and even become business partners. But did they fall in love and what happens between their families forms the rest.

Harish Kalyan is bubbly and energetic. He gives his best on screen. Priya is cute and tailor-made for the role. Venues Aravindh as Harish Kalyan’s dad is excellent. Stand-up comedian Abhishek does a good act. All other cast chip in well. Vishal Chandrasekhar’s music adds strength to the film. Though the second half lags at places and storyline gets predictable, the movie entertains.

Oh Manapenne is out on Disney Hotstar.