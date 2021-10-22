Sports shaped my personality: Deepika

‘Being an athlete and playing sport has played a tremendous role in shaping my personality and helping me become the person I am today. It has taught me values that no other life experience could have,’ said actress Deepika Padukone.

She added: ‘Today, fitness, both physical and emotional, are an integral part of my lifestyle. I am absolutely honored and delighted to be partnering with one of the world’s most iconic brands, adidas.’

‘As a global youth icon and someone who champions mental well-being and personal betterment, Deepika fits in beautifully with the brand’s ambition of creating positive change through sports and movement. We are thrilled to have Deepika join the adidas family and together we hope to inspire more women to see and realize their possibilities,’ said Sunil Gupta, senior director, Brand adidas, India.