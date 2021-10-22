Vaccine not behind Vivek’s death, says govt committee

Chennai: National Committee on Serious Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) has said that coronavirus vaccine was not responsible for the death of actor Vivek.

AEFI said that Vivek passed away due to high blood pressure which resulted in cardiac arrest.

‘Acute myocardial infarction with cardiogenic shock with ventricular fibrillation in a known case of hypertension,’ the committee said.

The committee has also categorised Vivek’s death as ‘C’ which refers to Coincidental — Underlying or emerging condition(s), or conditions caused by exposure to something other than vaccine.

Vivek passed away on 17 April 2021 at SIMS hospital in Vadapalani. He was vaccinated on 15 April 2021.

Following his demise, there was a major scare about getting vaccinated.