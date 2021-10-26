Consult each other: SC to TN, Kerala on Mullaperiyar

New Delhi: Taking note of the rising water level of the Mullaiperiyar dam in Kerala, the Supreme Court has said that the situation on the ground is serious.

The court has asked both Tamilnadu and Kerala governments to consult each other and take a call on the issue. The apex court has also warned that it will intervene if the authorities concerned do not act on the issue.

‘We direct all the parties to consult each other in coordination with (the) state governments. Take a call on the water-level. Do it with immediacy. It’s a very serious issue. It’s a matter of people’s lives and property,’ the court said.

While the dam is located in Kerala, it is operated from Tamilnadu. ‘If the parties do their job, we don’t have to enter this issue. Tell us what should be the maximum level that is to be maintained and till when it should be maintained,’ the SC added. A two-judge bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar also asked the Union government to ‘understand the anxiousness’ of Kerala, and return with a response with urgency.