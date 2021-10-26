Police complaint against Silambarasan TR

Days after Silambarasan ‘s father T Rajhendar filed a police complaint that his son has been targeted by a few in the film industry and that rumours are being spread about him, producer Michael Rayappan has lodged a police complaint against the actor. Days after Silambarasan ‘s father T Rajhendar filed a police complaint that his son has been targeted by a few in the film industry and that rumours are being spread about him, producer Michael Rayappan has lodged a police complaint against the actor.

In his complaint, Michael Rayappan, who produced Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan, said, ‘Silambarasan wanted to release Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan despite knowing the fact that only 50% shoot was done and he also promised to do one more film for Michael Rayappan to compensate for the loss.’

Michael Rayappan said that he lost around Rs 15 crore with the film and the previous Producers Council’s President Vishal promised him to sort out the issue and Silambarasan TR’s side also agreed to do a film for his production house at free of cost.

But Michael Rayappan said that Silambarasan’s side is now cheating him by not fulfilling their promise.