Teddy team come together again

After a good response for Teddy, Arya and directot Shakti Soundar Rajan duo is back to enthrall the audience. After a good response for Teddy, Arya and directot Shakti Soundar Rajan duo is back to enthrall the audience.

Their next tentatively titled Arya 33 went on floors with a traditional pooja. What more it is produced by Arya’s The Show People in association with Think Studios.

The others in the star cast include Simran, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Thyagarajan, Kavya Shetty, Harish Uthaman, Gokul, Bharath Raj among others.

Shakti Soundar Rajan says, ‘After a prolonged phase of lockdown, it’s great to see the movie industry is back with high-level energy and enthusiasms as the production of many movies is happening in full swing. Significantly, it’s a great delight to experience a great welcome from my producer-actor Arya, who came forward showing interest to produce this film. I thank him and the producers of Think Studios for believing that this movie will get ticked among all categories of audiences.’

Known for unique plots in films, Sakthi Soundararajan promises Arya 33 will aldo be different. He says, ‘It’s too early to reveal it, but I can assure that it would have a ‘Fresh’ element.’

Speaking about Arya, the Teddy director says, ‘I have always believed that Arya is the rarest pearl of the movie industry. Not all actors have the ability to mold themselves into the characters crafted by the directors. It has been evident from the list of 33 movies he has done so far including the last 3 movies – Teddy, Sarpatta Parambarai, and Aranmanai 3. This movie will be a special one in his career for his characterisation would be far away from what he has done so far in his career.’

D Imman is composing music, Karky is penning lyrics and S Yuva is handling cinematography.