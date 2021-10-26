TN Governor seeks details of welfare schemes from govt

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor R N Ravi has sought from the DMK government details on the functioning of various departments and presentations on the implementation of welfare schemes in the State.

Following this, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu has written to the heads of various departments, directing them to prepare presentations for the Governor.

‘The Governor of Tamil Nadu wishes to know about the functioning of certain departments in the State and ongoing welfare schemes of the State as well as the Union Government,’ Irai Anbu said and requested the Secretaries of the departments concerned to be prepared to apprise the Governor accordingly.

Ravi took charge as the Governor of Tamilnadu last month. He called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi recently.