Amala Paul hogs limelight with Cadaver

The first look of Amala Paul’s Cadaver was launched by the makers of the film on the occasion of her birthday yesterday.

Cadaver is directed by Anoop S Panicker and is produced by Amala Paul for the banner of Amala Paul Productions. While Amala Paul plays the role of a forensic surgeon, the others in the star cast include Athulya Ravi, Harish Uthaman, Riythvika, Adith Arun, Munishkanth, and a few more prominent actors.

Ranjin Raj is the music director, Aravinnd Singh is the cinematographer, San Lokesh is the editor, Abhilash Pillai is the script writer, Ragul is the art director, and Dinesh Kannan is the executive producer.