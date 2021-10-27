Amarinder to form new party, slams Navjot Sidhu

New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced that he will form a new political party in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

‘We have many many leaders with us, it will be revealed who is with us once the party is announced,’ he told the media today. He said that the new party will contest on all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab.

He once again targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu, with whom he fought a long political battle.

‘Congress’ popularity in Punjab has seen a drop of 25 per cent ever since Sidhu has taken over,’ Singh said at the press conference today, quoting data from surveys got done by him.

On an alliance with the BJP, Singh said that his party will look for a seat-sharing arrangement. ‘I never said that I will align with the BJP. All I said was that I, my party, will look for a seat-sharing agreement,” he said. Putting to rest speculations about an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), he said that he would put up a “united front” to defeat “Akalis, Aam Aadmi Party, and Congress’.