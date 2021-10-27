CBI arrests Navy officer, 5 others for leaking info

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a serving Indian Navy personnel, two former officials of Navy and two private persons in connection with leakage of classified information pertaining to modernisation of a kilo class submarine.

The CBI has been questioning a number of other serving officers who were in touch with the arrested officers, reports said.

The top brass of the government including the agencies looking after national security have also been given a briefing on the status of the investigations.

So far, the agency has conducted searches at 19 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam among others from where important documents and digital evidence have been seized and are being examined, they said.