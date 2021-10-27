Chennai couple get four death sentences for killing family members

Chennai: A special court has awarded four death penalties and two life terms to a Chennai-based couple convicted of murdering three of their family members by burning them alive.

P Velmurugan, judge of the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Bomb Blast Cases in Poonnamallee, delivered the judgment in the 2019 murder case registered at the Tindivanam police station.

After killing his parents and brother with the help of his wife, by dousing them in petrol while in sleep and setting them ablaze, the accused Govardhanan had claimed they had died after the AC in the room exploded.

However, circumstantial evidence, medical report and the chemical analysis report went against the accused, who were pronounced guilty and awarded death penalty on three counts, Special Public Prosecutor N Vijayaraj said.

Govardhanan had been demanding money from his parents for long to start a new business venture and was agitated that his parents did not heed to it.