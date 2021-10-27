Coforge net profit increases 21.6%

Chennai: IT firm Coforge Ltd consolidated net profit has increased by 21.6 per cent to Rs 146.7 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 120.7 crore in the second quarter of FY21, Coforge said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated gross revenue rose 36 per cent to Rs 1,569.4 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 1,153.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

On a sequential basis, the net profit was higher by 18.7 per cent from Rs 123.6 crore in the June 2021 quarter, while gross revenue was up by 7.4 per cent over Rs 1,461.6 crore.