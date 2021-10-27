Good show by Madhavan’s son

Actor Madhavan’s son Vedant has won seven medals at the Junior National Aquatic Championship 2021 in Bengaluru. The 16- year old swimmer has finished with four silver and three bronze medals. Actor Madhavan’s son Vedant has won seven medals at the Junior National Aquatic Championship 2021 in Bengaluru. The 16- year old swimmer has finished with four silver and three bronze medals.

He had previously won a bronze medal for India in the 1500 freestyle swimming championship held in Thailand, a Silver medal at the Junior National Swim Meet, and a Silver medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay in Asian Games.

Madhavan’s next is his directorial and production venture Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is all set to release on April 1, 2022.