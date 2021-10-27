Good show by Madhavan’s son

Actor Madhavan’s son Vedant has won seven medals at the Junior National Aquatic Championship 2021 in Bengaluru. The 16- year old swimmer has finished with four silver and three bronze medals.
He had previously won a bronze medal for India in the 1500 freestyle swimming championship held in Thailand, a Silver medal at the Junior National Swim Meet, and a Silver medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay in Asian Games.
Madhavan’s next is his directorial and production venture Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is all set to release on April 1, 2022.