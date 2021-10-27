Iran reports 9,096 new Covid cases

Tehran: Iran’s Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 9,096 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country’s total infections to 5,877,456.

The pandemic also claimed 156 lives in the past 24 hours in Iran, taking the overall death toll to 125,519, said the update by Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 5,443,243 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,184 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Tuesday, 51,455,291 Iranians have received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccine, and 30,950,480 of them have taken two jabs.

The report added that 34,970,103 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported 3,277 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 179,095.

Of the new cases, 2,984 were in the community, 288 were in migrant worker dormitories and five were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release, Xinhua reported.

A total of 1,787 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 289 requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 79 unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care units (ICUs), and 67 critically ill and intubated in the ICUs. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 79.2 per cent.

In another development, 2,856 cases were discharged from hospitals Tuesday, of whom 435 are seniors aged 60 and above.

Ten more patients passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 339, the ministry said.