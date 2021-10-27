Mullaiperiyar dam: Kerala asks TN to maintain water at 137 feet

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has asked Tamilnadu to maintain the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam at the 137 feet level.

Kerala made the demand as the water level in the over-a-century-old dam reached 137.60 feet.

Additional Chief Secretary of Kerala T K Jose said the situation is more serious now than it was in 2018. ‘If water is released from the Mullaperiyar dam, Idukki reservoir cannot store more water as the water level in Idukki is near to full reservoir level now. In the present situation, Tamilnadu should draw more water from Mullaperiyar and store it in Vaigai and Madurai dams,’ he said.

Taking note of the rising water level of the Mullaiperiyar dam in Kerala, the Supreme Court had recently said that the situation on the ground is serious.

The court had asked both Tamilnadu and Kerala governments to consult each other and take a call on the issue. The apex court has also warned that it will intervene if the authorities concerned do not act on the issue.