Pizza Hut steps into fusion mode

Chennai: Pizza Hut said it has launched India’s first ever momo pizza called ‘Momo Mia’, a fusion of two dishes.

Neha, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India, said, ‘During the pandemic, we found that consumers are longing for desi street style food and momos emerged as the dish they were craving most, after gol gappas. This led to multiple experiments and we finally perfected Momo Mia’s recipe, which is truly a foodie’s dream come true. We are excited to see consumer reactions to this Epic combination of two much loved stalwarts – Momos & Pizzas.’