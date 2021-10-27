Platinum Gold brings back month-long drive

Chennai: Following the success of its first edition in 2020, Platinum Guild International said it has brought back its month-long retail initiative, Platinum Season of Hope .

‘As consumers transition into the new normal, once again, there is renewed vigor for marking those special moments in life. The festive and wedding season are expected to further drive consumer sentiment and serve as a ray of much-needed hope and positivity,’it said in a statement here.

‘The Platinum Season of Hope initiative is set to energise the market and accelerate the growth trajectory for platinum jewellery in the country. As a consumer and trade marketing program, it will see participation from 1250 plus stores across the country,’ it added.