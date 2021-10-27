TN plans mega vaccination drive this Saturday

Chennai: Tamilnadu government will conduct another mega vaccination camp on Saturday. This week too, 50,000 centres will administer preventive vaccines for Covid-19, Health Minister M Subramanian has announced.

In the six mass vaccination programmes conducted in the state so far a total of 1.33 crore people have been inoculated. Meanwhile, till date, 5.68 crore people have been vaccinated in the State, Subramanian informed.

He added that 44 lakh Covid-19 vaccines are in stock and the seventh mega vaccination camp will be conducted on Saturday at 50,000 centres.

‘Those who need to be vaccinated for the second dose should take advantage of the special camps and more than 60 lakh people have not been vaccinated with the second dose,’ he said.

‘We are seeking funds to set up a depot to store vaccines and vehicles to transport them across the State. We have 11 new medical colleges now. We want to make them district headquarters hospitals. We have proposed 19 district headquarters hospitals, including in the newly created districts,’ Subramanian said.