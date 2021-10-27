Union Bank cuts home loan rate to all time low

Chennai: Union Bank of India has announced reduction in its home loan interest rates with minimum rate of Interest now starting at 6.40 per cent.

The new rates will be applicable to customers applying for new loans or those who wish to transfer their existing loans including balance transfers. it said. Customers will be benefited from this offering during the festive season as we see a rising demand for buying homes, the bank added.

Central Bank Q2 profit rises

Central Bank of India said it has registered a net profit Rs 250 crore compared to net profit of Rs 161 crore on year on year basis (55. 28 per cent) and net profit of Rs 206 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 ( 21.36 per cent on Q-o-Q basis).

According to a press note, operating profit improved to Rs 1401 crore from Rs 1386 crore (1. 08 %) on Y-o-Y basis, and from Rs 1085 crore (29. 12 per cent) on Q-o-Q basis.

PNB observes Vigilance Week

In line with the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Punjab National Bank (PNB) started the celebration of Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) from 26 October to 1 November with an integrity pledge taking ceremony.

In ae ceremony held Tuesday, an integrity pledge was administered by S S Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO and Vijay Kumar Tyagi, Chief Vigilance Officer of PNB to all senior officers of corporate office.

UPI, online, offline payments made free

PhonePe has clarified that all UPI money transfers, offline and online payments (across UPI, Wallet, Credit and Debit cards) on the payment app are free, and they will continue to be free for all users.

‘PhonePe does not charge for these transactions, and will not be doing so in the future also,’ it said and added that for mobile recharges, PhonePe is running an experiment where a small section of users are being charged a processing fee of Re1 for recharges of Rs 51-100, and Rs 2 for recharges above Rs 100.