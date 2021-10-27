Women power

The 7th Edition Of AspiringShe Awards was held successfully in Mumbai recentlym The ceremony had Chitra Kishor Wagh, Vice President BJP Maharashtra as chief guest. The 7th Edition Of AspiringShe Awards was held successfully in Mumbai recentlym The ceremony had Chitra Kishor Wagh, Vice President BJP Maharashtra as chief guest.

Saumyata Tiwari, Founder AspiringShe along with the chief guest conferred honor on women achievers from all over the country who have made a mark for themselves in fields like Public speaking, Modelling, Acting & Social Work. The event also had Entrepreneurs, working professionals, artists, celebrities, Dignitaries from Field of Education and many other eminent media personalities under one roof. The show also had panel Power Talks on “Women Empowerment In India and Global Scenario”.

The event witnessed many eminent personalities, artists and women entrepreneurs from across India

Tanushree Dutta , Nikhita Gandhi, Niharica Raizada were Awarded at the show.

Similarly international model Karan Malik, (Humanitarian Award), Shahid Mallya Vishwajeet Pradhan were also awarded for their achievements.

The Women achievers are Nikhita Gandhi, Riva Arora, Dimple Dugar, Shahid Mallya , Archana T Sharma, Aasiya Kazi, Jyothi D Tommaar, Riya Deepsi, Kkhushi Jaain, Jayati Bhatia, Sangeeta Kapure, Kushagre Dua, Karan Khandelwal, Latieka Gill, Sheetal Tiwari, Nikita Rawal, Payal Ghosh, Malvi Malhotra, Nyra Banerjee,Veronica Vanij, Rishina Kandhari, Tanushree Dutta ,Himani Shivpuri were all been awarded from the entertainment industry.