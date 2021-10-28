11 killed, many injured after bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda

Srinagar: A mini-bus crash killed 11 people and injured 14 others after it fell into a gorge in J&K’s Doda. Seven of the 14 are in critical condition.

The minibus was on its way to Pul Doda from Thathri when the driver lost control over the vehicle at Sui Gwari, 165 km from Jammu, and fell into the deep gorge along River Chenab.

Seven of the injured are being airlifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment while others are being taken to the GMC in Doda, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, ‘Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest.’ He added Rs 2 lakh each would be given to families of those killed in the accident and Rs 50,000 to the wounded.

Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his condolences. He wrote: ‘Saddened by the road accident in J&K’s Doda. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this.’